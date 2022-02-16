Police Arrest Suspect In San Francisco New Year’s Day Dognapping

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The suspect in a dognapping on New Year’s Day in San Francisco is behind bars, according to police.

Rosie, a 9-month-old French bulldog was stolen from her owner while out on a walk near Broderick and Beach Streets, in the Marina District. According to police the suspect fled with the dog in a silver Chrysler 200.

Police ultimately identified the suspect and obtained a felony arrest warrant for robbery. The suspect was taken into custody.

“Our Night Investigations Unit (NIU) Sergeants never gave up on this investigation,” police tweeted Tuesday night.