When asked when she knew she had what it took to be a New Jersey state wrestling champion, Cherry Hill East junior Maya Hemo laughed and said she didn’t. The 126-pounder got some validation when the ref slapped the mat in her NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state championship match against Boonton freshman Julia Fongaro, making Hemo the first girls state wrestling champion in school history and the first overall since Greg Casamento in 1988.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO