Peloton: Sell The Acquisition Rumors

Peloton stock is looking like an increasingly attractive acquisition target. The Wall Street Journal reported that e-commerce behemoth Amazon was considering a bid for the company, with the Financial Times noting that sportswear giant Nike was also interested. There’s a good reason for the interest. Peloton stock has seen a massive sell-off, declining by almost 30% year-to-date, and by close to 85% from all-time highs seen in late 2020, considering the company’s FY’22 guidance cut and cooling demand for the at-home fitness products as pandemic restrictions ease. Even after the stock’s 25% after-hours rally on Friday, Peloton’s market cap stands at just $10 billion, a small sum for the likes of Amazon and Nike. Peloton’s customer data and relationships could be very valuable. The company has a very affluent customer base, with a total of 2.77 million connected fitness customers as of December 2021, who own Peloton’s premium equipment and pay a monthly fee of about $40. Health and wellness, in general, is also a big theme for big tech companies and this could also be driving interest in Peloton.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO