ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Philippines’ Manny Pacquiao to fight drugs ‘the right way’ if elected president

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0nJi_0eFnqy9p00
Philippine senator and newly retired boxing icon Manny Pacquiao waves to supporters as he files his certificate of candidacy for president, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS

MANILA, Feb 16 – Philippines boxing icon and presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao said he will welcome an international probe into President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs if elected, and promised to fight narcotics “the right way”, with due process, not street shootings.

In remarks this week to foreign journalists, Pacquiao, a former multi-division world boxing champion and once a staunch ally of the president, said he would be open to rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC), which Duterte unilaterally withdrew the Philippines from in 2018.

Pacman, as he is known in the Philippines, is however trailing in opinion polls ahead of the May election, more than 50 points adrift of frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte’s presidency has been defined by his war on drugs, during which thousands of alleged dealers have been killed.

Rights groups and critics say law enforcers have summarily executed drug suspects, but police say those killed were armed and had violently resisted arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4n07_0eFnqy9p00
A victim of a vigilante killing lies dead by a pick-up truck in the middle class suburb of Mandaluyung City.

Pacquiao, 43, has sought to set himself apart from Duterte, saying he will “continue the war on illegal drugs in the right way”, with suspects given a fair trial and rehabilitated.

“When I said the right way, we will not kill them in the streets,” he said on Monday.

“They will be given the right to defend themselves in court.”

Duterte caused international outrage with his war on drugs and has dared the ICC to investigate him for crimes against humanity.

He has maintained those killed were all dealers who had violently resisted arrest and has publicly encouraged police to shoot suspects in self-defence, and said he would pardon those jailed for the killings.

The president’s office did not respond to requests for comment on Pacquiao’s remarks.

Analysts say an ally getting elected president this year could protect Duterte from any legal action over his anti-narcotics programme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9D6V_0eFnqy9p00
Funeral workers carry the body of one of five people killed in an alleged police anti-drug operation in Manila, Philippines.

“I believe there (have been) extrajudicial killings,” Pacquiao said of the crackdown. “We should give justice to those abused.”

Pacquiao, an incumbent senator, has also sparred with Duterte over his approach to defending maritime sovereignty, calling the president’s refusal to confront China “disheartening”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIpFj_0eFnqy9p00
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the 123rd anniversary of the proclamation of the Philippine independence rites on June 12, 2021.

Pacquiao said he plans to address the problem through a “peace panel” but did not elaborate.

A former ship stowaway who learned to box in a Manila slum, Pacquiao also said he is certain lower-income voters will turn out in force to elect him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEWSl_0eFnqy9p00
A supporter of Carl Angelo Arnaiz, a teenager who was killed in a an alleged shoot with police, carries a slogan during his burial ceremony in Manila, Philippines.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

In Philippines election, late dictator's son aims to restore family pride

MANILA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - As frontrunner in the Philippines' presidential race, the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos appears poised to complete a remarkable rebranding of the family name 36 years after a "people power" uprising ended his father's autocratic rule. With official campaigning beginning on Tuesday, Ferdinand Marcos...
POLITICS
AFP

Philippines kicks off chaotic election campaign season

The race to lead the Philippines kicked off Tuesday, with the son and namesake of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos the favourite to succeed authoritarian firebrand Rodrigo Duterte and return his clan to the presidential palace they once fled. Opponents seeking to block another Marcos presidency have filed petitions with the Commission on Elections to have the son thrown out of the race over a previous conviction for failing to file income tax returns.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Manny Pacquiao
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Illegal Drugs#Boxing#Combat
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
Reuters

Explainer: A guide to the Philippines 2022 election

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Campaigning began on Tuesday for the Philippines' election on May 9 that will decide thousands of positions across the archipelago nation, including who will take over from Rodrigo Duterte and become its president for the next six years. Below is a rundown of what to expect.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine president calls for immediate ceasefire

KYIV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in the eastern part of the country, where clashes between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces intensified in recent days. He also said Ukraine supports peace talks within the Trilateral Contact Group, where Ukraine participates...
POLITICS
Reuters

Beijing places sanctions on U.S. arms companies Lockheed and Raytheon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has placed U.S. companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp under sanctions over U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. The sanctions are countermeasures against the two companies over a $100 million Feb. 7 arms sale that “undermined China’s security interests, seriously undermined China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine remains ‘credible’ as Putin and Biden mull talks

Russia launching an invasion of Ukraine remains a “very credible threat”, a minister has warned, as Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin tentatively agreed to hold a crisis summit.The US President agreed during last-ditch diplomatic efforts amid heightening tensions to meet his Russian counterpart on the condition Moscow does not invade.But the prospect of talks did little to dampen fears an attack was imminent, with the White House saying the Kremlin was continuing to prepare a “full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon”.In the UK, business minister Paul Scully warned that Moscow had amassed 7,000 extra troops on the Ukrainian border within...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy