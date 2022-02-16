Snow Moon 2022: 10 stunning photos of February’s full moon
Look up: The snow moon – another name for February’s full moon – is putting on a show this week.
Although it technically peaks at 11:57 a.m. EST Wednesday, the moon appeared full Tuesday evening and will continue to delight skygazers Wednesday night, according to USA Today and Space.com.
Social media users are already sharing their photos with the hashtag #SnowMoon. Here are some of our favorites:
1. New York City
Photo by @trekkinglens, Instagram
2. Alexandria, Virginia
Photo by @gordonklau, Instagram
3. Pembroke, Massachusetts
Photo by @debeetlumacki, Instagram
4. San Antonio
Photo by @francoimaging, Instagram
5. Charlotte, North Carolina
Photo by @eicritch, Instagram
6. Lake Palestine, Texas
Photo by @lantzscape_photos, Instagram
7. Dry Tortugas, Florida
Photo by @timothycameronphotography, Instagram
8. Columbus, Ohio
Photo by @andyspessard, Instagram
9. Scottsdale, Arizona
Photo by @selenophile.photography, Instagram
10. Taos, New Mexico
Photo by @mikehawkins, Instagram
