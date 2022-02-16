ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Moon 2022: 10 stunning photos of February’s full moon

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Look up: The snow moon – another name for February’s full moon – is putting on a show this week.

Although it technically peaks at 11:57 a.m. EST Wednesday, the moon appeared full Tuesday evening and will continue to delight skygazers Wednesday night, according to USA Today and Space.com.

Social media users are already sharing their photos with the hashtag #SnowMoon. Here are some of our favorites:

1. New York City

Photo by @trekkinglens, Instagram

2. Alexandria, Virginia

Photo by @gordonklau, Instagram

3. Pembroke, Massachusetts

Photo by @debeetlumacki, Instagram

4. San Antonio

Photo by @francoimaging, Instagram

5. Charlotte, North Carolina

Photo by @eicritch, Instagram

6. Lake Palestine, Texas

Photo by @lantzscape_photos, Instagram

7. Dry Tortugas, Florida

Photo by @timothycameronphotography, Instagram

8. Columbus, Ohio

Photo by @andyspessard, Instagram

9. Scottsdale, Arizona

Photo by @selenophile.photography, Instagram

10. Taos, New Mexico

Photo by @mikehawkins, Instagram

Photos: Snow Moon 2022 brightens the night sky The February full moon, also known as the "Snow Moon," rises behind people standing on The Edge, the outdoor observation deck in Manhattan, New York City, on February 15, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

#Photography#Full Moon#Usa Today#Space Com#Trekkinglens#Instagram View#Virginia Photo#Gordonklau#Massachusetts Photo#Debeetlumacki#Francoimaging#Eicritch#Texas Photo#Florida Photo#Ohio Photo#Andyspessard#Arizona Photo#Selenophile#Instagram A#Taos
