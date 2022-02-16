'We have a chip on our shoulder now': Prosper hands co-champion Guyer second straight losss

Buy Now Guyer guard Jeremiah Green (2) drives to the basket and is fouled by Prosper's Andre Buckner (2) at Wildcat Gymnasium on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Jeff Woo/DRC

Guyer had no intention of sharing its District 5-6A title.

Prosper made sure it was equally distributed.

The Eagles upset 10th-ranked Guyer 73-67 in a regular season finale on Tuesday in Denton, forcing the Wildcats into a co-championship with McKinney.

Guyer also didn't intend on giving Prosper a bevy of extra possessions.

But the Wildcats (28-4, 10-2) totaled a season-high 23 turnovers against the inspired Eagles (18-15, 6-6), who were in a win-or-else postseason scenario.

Guyer, which lost 71-69 game at seventh-ranked McKinney (29-4, 10-2) on Friday, dropped consecutive games for the first time this season.

On the cusp of next week's bi-district playoffs -- Guyer will learn its first-round foe and destination later this week -- coach Grant Long expects to right the ship.

"We might have been trying to hit the home run tonight. Guys were amped," Long said. "I'm proud of how the guys fought back, just dug ourselves too big of a hole. We didn't shoot the ball well tonight.

But I'm still proud of the co-district championship. We have a new season ahead in the playoffs. We're ready to go in and make some noise."

Jordan Lowery's layup just before the halftime buzzer gave Guyer a 30-28 edge before Prosper flipped the switch.

The Eagles outscored the Wildcats 25-10 in a pivotal fourth quarter, an effort led by 6-foot-7 wing Jaxson Ford.

Ford, who hit a 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer, scored a team-high 17 points and helped Prosper build a 15-point lead.

Addison Harmon (14 points), Brandt Evanson (12) and Zander James (11) were also big for Ponder in the second half, but Guyer nearly completed a late rally.

Guyer forced Prosper into a string of late turnovers. Lowery (17 points), UNLV-bound forward KyeRon Lindsay (16 points) and Jeremiah Green (14 points) and Jace Wilson (11 points) chipped away at the deficit, whittling it down to a one possession game in the closing seconds.

A Lowery 3-pointer made it a 70-67 contest, but Prosper hit three free-throws in crunch time to hold off Guyer, a team that beat Prosper 60-54 last month.

The Eagles finished in a tie for fourth in the District 5-6A standings with Braswell (21-11, 6-6). They will meet in a tiebreaker this to determine the league's fourth and final berth in the playoffs

Lindsay sees the Wildcats' consecutive losses as a learning experience before what he believes will be a successful postseason stretch.

"We had missed opportunities and turnovers really hurt us," Lindsay said. "We're going to learn from this, put our heads down and work harder in the next practice. We have a chip on our shoulder now."

Long is confident.

"We're going to be ready for the playoffs, I have no doubt about it," he said.