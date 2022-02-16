Famitsu Review Scores: Issue 1733

Many fans hope that DW9 Empires will fix all the issues critics had with DW9. Here are what the critics say with their Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Review Scores. Dynasty Warriors is a series of hack-and-slash video games set in the Three Kingdoms period of Ancient China. Yep, they’ve made nine games so far about the same story over the past three decades. But the game’s repetition is also its appeal. Dynasty Warriors has become the quintessential hack-and-slash game, so much so that other companies have given the keys to their kingdom to Omega Force just so the team could make a hack-and-slash game out of other, more popular IPs, like the upcoming Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. The smooth gameplay and power fantasy that the game lends players is what makes it appealing to fans – and getting to do that for nearly three decades is exactly what fans would want. Empires is a special version for each of the game’s mainline titles that focus less on the historical happenings of Ancient China and instead lets players bid a claim to the Chinese Empire’s throne. Empires adds a strategic map in the game, allows a player to start as one of the game’s factions, and has the goal of conquering the entire map. The game comes out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch on February 15, 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO