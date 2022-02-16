ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Domestic violence shelter seeing more severe calls

KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. News has called the ripple...

kdvr.com

KTBS

State trooper arrested after domestic violence incident

GONZALES, La. - A state trooper was arrested after assaulting a woman early Saturday morning. Police say 28-year-old Garrett Yetman of Baton Rouge -- an employee of Louisiana State Police since 2019 -- was arrested on Veterans Boulevard in Gonzales around 1:00 a.m. Saturday. State Police worked with the Gonzales...
GONZALES, LA
The Independent

Justice Minister vows to deliver more than 400 domestic violence refuge beds

The Minister for Justice has vowed to deliver more than 400 refuge beds across the country, as part of a plan to boost domestic violence services.Helen McEntee has also promised to open refuge spaces in the nine counties that currently have no services.The minister said she also plans to increase the number of spaces in places that have reached capacity.There are currently nine counties in Ireland that do not have refuges spaces for women and children escaping a violent home.There are 140 emergency beds across the country, but Ms McEntee said she wants to scale up to 400 and “potentially...
KTUL

Domestic violence: The pandemic within the pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The pandemic continues to create safety risks and barriers for victims of domestic abuse. Experts call it a pandemic within a pandemic, and it's taking longer to improve. Isolation at the start of the pandemic triggered more cases of domestic abuse, but the financial impact of the pandemic is holding some victims back from getting help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

