Domestic violence shelter seeing more severe calls

The Minister for Justice has vowed to deliver more than 400 refuge beds across the country, as part of a plan to boost domestic violence services.Helen McEntee has also promised to open refuge spaces in the nine counties that currently have no services.The minister said she also plans to increase the number of spaces in places that have reached capacity.There are currently nine counties in Ireland that do not have refuges spaces for women and children escaping a violent home.There are 140 emergency beds across the country, but Ms McEntee said she wants to scale up to 400 and “potentially...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO