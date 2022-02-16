ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from downing the Devils

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 30 minutes, the Tampa Bay Lightning looked listless and lethargic against a New Jersey team that's proven to be tougher than its record would indicate. But a quick-strike Lightning attack changed the tenor of the game, and the Bolts pulled away in the third for a 6-3 victory in their...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Coyotes Acquire Ritchie & Conditional 2nd Round Pick from Toronto

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional second round draft choice from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. "We are excited to have Nick join our roster,"...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KRAKEN

FLAMES (28-13-6) vs. KRAKEN (16-30-4) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/CBC | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (63) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (25) Kraken:. Points - Jared McCann (31) Goals - McCann (20)
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Tarasenko out for Blues against Maple Leafs

Carlo game-time call for Bruins after getting cut with skate; Getzlaf won't play for Ducks. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko is day to day with an undisclosed injury and will not play...
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Penalty kill leads Sens to win in Buffalo

The Ottawa Senators collected two points Thursday night with a 3-1 road win over the Buffalo Sabres. Simply put, the Sens' penalty kill won them the game while Tyler Ennis, against the team that drafted him, tallied his 200th career assist, as Three Thoughts details. Penalty kill superb. Yes, the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
NHL

MTL@NYI: What you need to know

NEW YORK - The Canadiens are looking for their second straight win of the Martin St-Louis era as they take on the Islanders in New York on Sunday afternoon. The Habs flew to New York following practice at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard on Saturday. After the skate, Martin...
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers defeat Blackhawks, sweep road trip

CHICAGO - The Panthers are heading home with six points in their pocket. After opening up their three-game trip with huge wins at Carolina and Minnesota, the Panthers capped off their perfect road swing with a 5-2 victory over the Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. Improving to 35-10-5, the...
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall Short in Shootout Loss to Canadiens

The Islanders picked up a point in shootout loss to Montreal. The New York Islanders picked up a point but fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday afternoon at UBS Arena. Brock Nelson sent the game into overtime with 2:57 left in regulation, while Kyle Palmieri...
NHL
NHL

Rookie Watch: Carrier, Bunting among best first-year players 25 or older

Predators defenseman, Maple Leafs forward rank with leaders in points, blocks, time on ice. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2021-22 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Mathieu Joseph
Person
Jon Gillies
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
NHL

5 takeaways: Hot goalie, plenty of looks, disappointing result

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Stars' loss to Arizona was a disappointing end to what could've been a perfect road trip. It snapped a six-game road winning streak and kept Dallas three points behind LA for the second wild card. The boys in green and white poured it on in the...
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 7, Oilers 3

Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 7-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday night:. Playing the first of a four-game Canadian road trip, and coming off a pair of losses for the first time in more than a month, the Wild desperately needed a good start to the hockey game on Sunday night.
NHL
NHL

Retired Steelers QB Roethlisberger gears up for Penguins practice

Veteran of 18 NFL seasons, Big Ben hangs out with Crosby, Malkin, Letang. For one day at least, you could call the Pittsburgh Penguins the Big Pens. Recently retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made an appearance at Penguins practice on Saturday and posed for a picture with captain Sidney Crosby, forward Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang.
NFL
NHL

LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch

The Kings go for back-to-back wins after an overtime thriller on Friday night. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Gila River Arena (Glendale, Arizona) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Coyotes: 12 - 32 -...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Lightning Strikes#The Eastern Conference
NHL

Golden Knights lose in OT to Kings, second straight defeat with Eichel

Gets assist for first point with Vegas; Kempe's second goal wins it for Los Angeles. Adrian Kempe notched the winner in overtime, Anze Kopitar recorded two assists and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves in the 4-3 overtime win. 05:00 •. Jack Eichel got his first point for the Vegas Golden...
NHL
NHL

Video Review: BUF @ CBJ - 19:28 of the Second Period

Explanation: Video review determined Kyle Okposo's original shot completely crossed the Columbus goal line as the culmination of a continuous play where the result was unaffected by the whistle. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 37.3 (i) which outlines goal situations subject to video review, such as a "Puck entering the net as the culmination of a continuous play where the result of the play was unaffected by any whistle blown by the Referee upon his losing sight of the puck."
NHL
NHL

Berube wins first NHL start since 2018, Blue Jackets defeat Sabres

COLUMBUS -- J-F Berube made 33 saves in his first NHL start in almost four years when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Berube had not started an NHL game since April 6, 2018, when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, and he had not won an NHL game since April 4, 2018. He got the start because goalies Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo each is out with a lower-body injury.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Wild 7, Oilers 3

EDMONTON, AB - Tyler Benson scored his first career National Hockey League goal, Evander Kane registered his fifth strike in 11 games and Zach Hyman picked up two points but the Edmonton Oilers had their five-game winning stretch snapped Sunday at Rogers Place with a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

15 Facts from the Islanders' 15-Game Winning Streak

The Islanders were an absolute machine during a 15-game winning streak in 1982. There are plenty of remarkable achievements from the New York Islanders dynasty. The postseason feats - four-straight Stanley Cups and an NHL-record 19-straight playoff series wins - rightfully headline the marquee, but during the regular season, there may not be a more impressive run than the Islanders 15-game winning streak from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982.
NHL
NHL

Top storylines before NHL Trade Deadline include Fleury, Giroux decisions

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is 3 p.m. ET on March 21. The next 29 days will be filled with talk of the deadline, players who could be moved, buyers and sellers and rental players. Rumors will float like pucks flipped high in the air; some to be confirmed, others shot down quickly.
NHL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: FLA @ CHI 7:57 of the Third Period

After video review, it was determined there was offsides prior to Anthony Duclair's goal, therefore it is disallowed. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Florida. Video review determined that Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Anthony Duclair's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Chicago Tribune

5 things we learned from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss to the Panthers, including some ex-Hawks thriving in Florida and some puzzling penalties

A 5-2 loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers shouldn’t have been too surprising for the Chicago Blackhawks. The Panthers have big hitters and fast, skilled forwards who can stretch a defense, and they did a lot of that during the Sunday matinee at the United Center. However, Patrick Kane’s sharp-angled goal with 32 seconds left in the first period was a lift, and the Hawks ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy