2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

By KeepPounding88
Cat Scratch Reader
 3 days ago

While Hutchinson is seen by many as the best player in this class, he's not viewed in the same class as generational talents like Garrett and Bosa. So, I could see the Jaguars passing on him in favor of protecting their franchise QB by using this pick on the best OT...

The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Tom Brady left the Buccaneers and retired will leave you stunned

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when it was announced that he was retiring. On its face, it shouldn’t have been surprising. After all, Tom Brady is 44 years old. He has accomplished more than anyone in the sports history, winning seven Super Bowls. He owns the majority of the NFL’s passing records. Yet, we were all stunned.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: Eagles Take Back-to-Back Bulldogs

The Eagles may have addressed wide receiver in the past two drafts, but ESPN’s Todd McShay predicts Philadelphia will continue to add to its receiving core in 2022. In the analyst’s latest post Super Bowl mock draft, the Eagles one of their three first-round picks No. 19 overall on Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks .
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd: 49ers Should Be “Worried” About Trey Lance Rumors

Colin Cowherd is a bit skeptical about the rumors surrounding future starting quarterback Trey Lance. Both Joe Montana and Steve Young have said they don’t think Lance is ready, which is scaring Cowherd a bit. Cowherd spoke about that on Friday’s edition of The Herd and thinks that the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Evans peels back the curtain on Antonio Brown's sideline outburst

Mike Evans witnessed Antonio Brown’s infamous meltdown firsthand. Evans even appealed to Brown to stop the tantrum before it got completely out of hand. Ultimately, the situation was out of Evans’ control. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win over the New York Jets, Brown got into an argument with coach Bruce Arians — and, ultimately, he stripped off his shoulder pads and shirt before leaving the field. He wasn’t done with football, apparently. But he was done with Tampa. And Evans seems to wish none of it happened.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Announce Decision On Head Coach Zac Taylor

After a historic season with the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Zac Taylor is being rewarded for bringing them closer than ever to their first Super Bowl title. On Wednesday, the Bengals announced that they have agreed to terms on an extension with Zac Taylor. The new deal extends Taylor through the 2026 season.
NFL
247Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Todd McShay projects Malik Willis as Steelers' next QB in Mock 2.0

Between now and the 2022 NFL Draft, multiple quarterbacks will likely shuffle in and out of the supposed No. 1 spot at the position, and one team that might be looking for its quarterback of the future are the Pittsburgh Steelers. There does not seem to be a particularly strong consensus on how Liberty's Malik Willis, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Ole Miss' Matt Corral measure up against each other, although perhaps Corral has dropped below the other two somewhat. The question of Willis vs. Pickett could be a matter of taste due to their contrasting styles, and Todd McShay explained Thursday on Get Up why he projected Willis to the Steelers at No. 17 overall in his latest mock draft.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf ranks top 5 WRs in NFL, #1 is a shocker

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off one of their more disappointing seasons in recent memory. They finished 7-10 and in last place of the NFC West. Not only did the team struggle, but so did their former All-Pro wide receiver, D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving in 2021 after surpassing 1,300 yards the year prior.
NFL

