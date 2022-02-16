2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

Between now and the 2022 NFL Draft, multiple quarterbacks will likely shuffle in and out of the supposed No. 1 spot at the position, and one team that might be looking for its quarterback of the future are the Pittsburgh Steelers. There does not seem to be a particularly strong consensus on how Liberty's Malik Willis, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Ole Miss' Matt Corral measure up against each other, although perhaps Corral has dropped below the other two somewhat. The question of Willis vs. Pickett could be a matter of taste due to their contrasting styles, and Todd McShay explained Thursday on Get Up why he projected Willis to the Steelers at No. 17 overall in his latest mock draft.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO