Russian skating dominance less about drugs, more about math

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — The dominance of Russian women in Olympic figure skating has less to do with performance-enhancing drugs and more to...

At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. Nefarious cyber activity is a flashpoint in the geopolitical rivalry between China and the West. Beijing has long been accused by the U.S. and technology watchdogs of widespread online snooping and data pilfering, allegations it denies. Now that the Games are ending, and some 16,000 athletes, organizers, journalists and other visitors are heading home, concerns turn to what malware and other problems those who failed to heed the warnings might be carrying with them.
Human rights? China won that Winter Olympics battle. Almost.

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Winter Games, host China succeeded in squelching public discussion by athletes of its human rights record. Well, almost but not entirely. Three-time Olympian Gus Kenworthy took the remarkable, perhaps even brave, decision to criticise “human rights atrocities” while still at the Games. The British skier was a notable exception. Other Olympians with any qualms about chasing Olympic medals in a country accused of genocide against its Muslim Uyghur population and other abuses kept their views on those topics to themselves. At least for the durations of their stay. Back home and feeling unmuzzled, some are now starting to make their voices heard.
BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
Analysis: China’s bubble Olympics kept reality at a distance

BEIJING (AP) — They did it — that much seems obvious. But what, exactly, was the “it” that they did? China pulled off a technically superior Olympics with very few mechanical glitches — no small affair in the pandemic era. It made that happen primarily by creating a “closed-loop system” — the now-renowned Olympic “bubble” designed to corral anyone affiliated with the Olympics and keep them from infecting the rest of China. It also had the effect of making sure that no one asking too many questions was roaming around Beijing with notebooks and cameras, poking into things.
BEIJING SNAPSHOT: As Olympics ebb, smartphone synchronicity

BEIJING (AP) — As part of the closing ceremony for the most locked-down and sequestered Olympics in human history, a carefully curated crowd watched as the famed Bird’s Nest stadium as a warm and humanistic show unfolded. The show was directed by famed Chinese director Zhang Yimou. It burst with color and music and energy and even joy but felt disconnected from a COVID-compartmentalized Winter Games. As the flame was about to be extinguished, the crowd took out their phones and waved them as they swayed to music.
5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
These were some of the highs and lows at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics came to a close on Sunday after weeks of hard-won victories and heartbreaking disappointments. Eileen Gu and Kamila Valieva became the teenage faces of the Games for very different reasons. Erin Jackson delivered a historic speed skating performance, while Elana Meyers Taylor became the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history.
Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
Subvariant May Be More Dangerous Than Omicron: Study

Feb. 18, 2022 -- The Omicron subvariant, BA.2, is not only more transmissible than the original Omicron strain, BA.1, but may cause more severe disease, a lab study from Japan says. “Our multiscale investigations suggest that the risk of BA.2 for global health is potentially higher than that of BA.1,”...
