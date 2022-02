The importance of Free Agency for the Miami Dolphins. NFL Free Agency period is less than a month away, many teams are trying to bring in the best FA’s to their city to rebuild their playoff hopes. The Miami Dolphins enter the 2022 season with the most cap space in the NFL ($64.7 Million Dollars according to Spotrac.com). Mike McDaniel has been clear in saying that he wants to build around Tua Tagovailoa for 2022, and his offensive coaching hires show that McDaniel also wants to give Miami a run first identity.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO