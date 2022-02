CD Projekt Red stealth-released Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 yesterday alongside the long-awaited next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. In the process, it drastically improved the game and addressed a majority of the game's biggest issues that have plagued the open-world experience since it was released in 2020. Since the update though, players have started to flood CDPR with new features requests and general demands. At the top of the Internet's wishlist is PS4/PS5 Trophies transfer and an FPS improvement on Xbox Series S. According to CD Projekt Red, both of these things are currently being investigated, but right now there aren't any details to share.

