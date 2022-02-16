ST Engineering beefs up Leap-1B MRO capabilities

Tyler Technologies has bought US eDirect, a New York-based company founded in 1999 whose technology helps public agencies manage campgrounds and recreation programs. A news release from Tyler this week did not disclose terms of the acquisition, but it said US eDirect’s Recreation Dynamics tool — which it described as a “large-scale, enterprise-grade cloud transaction management system focused on the government recreation and tourism industry,” and which digitally handles tasks such as rentals, tours, passes, parking and licenses — will integrate into Tyler’s NIC payments platform. NIC was acquired by Tyler last year in a massive, market-shaking government technology deal.

