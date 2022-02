If you are on the fence about getting a videographer for your wedding day, I am here to push you right off that fence. Get the videographer, and here’s why. In the beginning, I wasn’t sure if I wanted one. I was already paying an arm and a leg for a photographer, why do I need both? As the big day inched closer, we called on some friends and made the decision to add two videographers to the mix, and it was the best money we could have spent.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO