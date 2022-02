Regarding Connie Orland’s letter to the editor on Feb 8: Most of her suggestions have already been implemented here in Illinois and have failed to stop gun violence. As a private citizen, it is already illegal to sell a gun from the trunk of your car, unless both seller and buyer possess valid Illinois State Police Firearm Owners Identification cards (FOID). The seller must submit/check the buyer’s FOID card number on the state police website to see if it is valid, and wait the required number of days before the gun is turned over (24 hours for long guns and three days for handguns).

