Often, the more we use a word, the more elusive its meaning becomes. Such is surely the case with the word “healthy.” When trying to pin down exactly what the term means, you might seek out so-called “healthy recipes.” You don’t have to look far to find a slew of them online, and our website is no exception. These recipes earn their badge of health in a myriad of ways. Some of them are plant based, vegetarian or vegan. Others swap out perfectly harmless ingredients for their exotic — and often, more expensive — counterparts (i.e, flour for almond flour or sugar for monk fruit).

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO