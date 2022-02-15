Is it illegal to pre-fill information on a vote by mail application? | VERIFY

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Backers of a ballot initiative that would upend Utah’s vote-by-mail system fell well short of the number of signatures needed to qualify for a referendum. Secure The Vote needed close to 138-thousand signatures from voters, but only managed to gather just over 38-hundred. Under the initiative, Utah would return to in-person voting on Election Day, with few absentee ballots allowed. Supporters are turning attention to HB-371 from Republican Representative Phil Lyman, which will implement many of the changes from the failed initiative.
