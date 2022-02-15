ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Is it illegal to pre-fill information on a vote by mail application? | VERIFY

KENS 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, it is not illegal to pre-fill...

www.kens5.com

highlandernews.com

New voting law requiring ID numbers impacts vote-by-mail process

Mail-in ballot applications for the March 1 primary are being rejected by almost 40% — largely because of a missing ID number, which is now required after a new voting bill passed the Legislature last year. The Houston Chronicle reported that nearly four in 10 Harris County mail ballot applications had been rejected as of last week. Early voting began Feb. 14, and the deadline for mail ballot…
ELECTIONS
Killeen Daily Herald

Bell County rejects 300 mail-in ballot applications

Bell County residents who wish to vote by mail this year will need to double check their application to make sure it is accepted. Interim Elections Administrator Shay Luedeke said the department has rejected more than 300 applications to vote by mail this primary election alone. A reason for many...
BELL COUNTY, TX
sarasotanewsleader.com

Request for personal contact information on outer envelopes for vote-by-mail ballots raising alarm among voters ahead of March 8 Special Election

Supervisor of Elections Turner says no ballots will be rejected solely because individuals choose to leave spaces blank. As vote-by-mail ballots have arrived in households, Sarasota County citizens have been expressing worries about information required on the outer envelope, in which the ballot is to be returned to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Office.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Austin Chronicle

Early Voting Information for the March 2022 Primary

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign). VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections for a list of acceptable forms of ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail, except for first-time voters who did not include ID information when registering. You will receive a notice with your ballot if ID is required.
AUSTIN, TX
murphymonitor.com

Secretary of state releases mail-in voting information

The deadline to file an application for a mail-in ballot is Friday, Feb. 18. Texas Secretary of State John Scott released step-by-step instructions on new identification requirements for mail-in ballots. Scott reminded Texans that the new application for ballot by mail (ABBM) and carrier envelopes for mail-in ballots now require...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

How to vote by mail under Texas' new law

A new Texas election law is causing some frustration for people who want to vote by mail. Good Day talked to Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet about the correct process for submitting a mail-in ballot application and tips to make sure your application isn't rejected.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

New voting rules causing rejection of mail-in ballots

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting for the March primary is underway but new voting rules are causing mail-in ballots to be rejected. “In your voter registration application you used your driver’s license but here in your mail-in ballot you used your Social [Security Number] because it’s not the two identifying numbers they don’t match, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

Bexar County voters are 'nervous' over the status of their mail-in ballot applications as early voting begins

SAN ANTONIO — Many Texans still have a chance to apply to vote by mail, but the deadline is coming up quick. Friday marks the last day for eligible voters to submit their application, which has been a frustrating process for hundreds of Bexar County voters. And as early voting for the 2022 primaries begins this week, many are still waiting to get their mail-in ballots.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Longview Daily News

Letter: Mail-in ballots help seniors with voting

I get all of my news on the television or read it on my phone. We got one the morning of Jan. 14 about the deaths and the weather. Then I took a look at more. I found the story about the "forum" that took place Jan. 12 in Kelso.
KELSO, WA
Indiana Gazette

Mail-in voting vital for certain citizens

I feel compelled to write regarding the topic of mail-in ballots. Why the courts and some politicians want to ban them is beyond me. They are sending the message that the handicapped, some senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems are considered less than American citizens. Where are our...
GLEN CAMPBELL, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Losing mail-in voting a significant setback

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Daily

Workforce information bill awaits House vote

MONTGOMERY — A three-pronged workforce-development bill is awaiting a vote in the Alabama House. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
ALABAMA STATE
Lootpress

Illegal Voting Penalty Increased to Felony

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, the House passed House Bill 4311, which sets felony penalties for voting more than once in an election, voting when knowingly not legal to do so, and rejecting votes or knowingly/willing accepting illegal votes. Six bills are up for passage today. The following...
CHARLESTON, WV
cbs4local.com

Early voting locations open across El Paso, changes to voting by mail

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — El Pasoans will be able to cast their early votes for the Texas March Primaries, starting Monday. Across El Paso there are 34 locations available for early voting from February 14 through February 25. Some of the major races include the gubernatorial race with...
EL PASO, TX
midutahradio.com

Proposal To Dismantle Vote-By-Mail System Fails

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Backers of a ballot initiative that would upend Utah’s vote-by-mail system fell well short of the number of signatures needed to qualify for a referendum. Secure The Vote needed close to 138-thousand signatures from voters, but only managed to gather just over 38-hundred. Under the initiative, Utah would return to in-person voting on Election Day, with few absentee ballots allowed. Supporters are turning attention to HB-371 from Republican Representative Phil Lyman, which will implement many of the changes from the failed initiative.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
browndeerwi.org

Register to Vote or Request an Absentee Ballot by Mail!

Are you registered to vote in the Village of Brown Deer? Do you wish to receive an absentee ballot in the mail for the upcoming elections? Interested in helping during elections in our community? Become an Election Inspector! Please visit the MyVote Wisconsin website by clicking here to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, find your polling location, or become an election inspector.
BROWN DEER, WI

