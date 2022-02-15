Is it illegal to pre-fill information on a vote by mail application? | VERIFY

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign). VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections for a list of acceptable forms of ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail, except for first-time voters who did not include ID information when registering. You will receive a notice with your ballot if ID is required.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO