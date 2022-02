What: VEX Robotics Competition: Donut DragWhen: Saturday, Feb. 19, 9:15 a.m.-Noon; check-in begins at 8 a.m. Background: Area students will compete in Ivy Tech’s annual VEX robotics competition in the game “Donut Drag.” Teams will be challenged to navigate their robot through the game area and use their claw to pick up donuts and move them into their home base. Donuts will be on the floor and hanging from the ‘trees’. At the end of the round, teams will need to balance their robot on the platform. This year’s game is based on the VEX Robotics, Inc. game “Tipping Point!”

