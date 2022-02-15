ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

WEBCAST: Don’t Say Gay bill inspires Young Democratic Socialists of America- 02/15/2022

nicholsonstudentmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication’s Film and Mass Media...

www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pete Buttigieg says Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill will drive up suicides

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has said that Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill is “dangerous” and could lead to more deaths by suicide.Under the proposed legislation, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, any talk of sexual orientation or gender identity in Florida’s state public schools – from kindergarten to fifth grade – will be banned and liable to a lawsuit.Those in opposition to the bill urge that erasing LGBT+ presence from schools implies that it is something to be ashamed of, and worse it could “kill kids”, say critics.Mr Buttigieg, who is a gay man, said the bill will contribute to...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House condemns Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The White House slammed two states that recently advanced anti-LGBTQ bills, after being largely silent on the topic as an increasing number of states have considered legislation targeting transgender student athletes and limiting classroom discussion of LGBTQ-related topics. In a statement on social media, President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcast#Racism#Ucf Knightly News#Mass Media Department#Journalism Program#Nsc
MSNBC

“You cannot erase LGBTQ folks,” says FL State Rep. about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

On the heels of the “White Discomfort” bill, a controversial new measure that would restrict discussions on LGBTQ topics in schools is making its way through the Florida state legislature. “If you are not a white, cisgender, heterosexual Republican male, Ron DeSantis doesn’t want to hear anything about you,” says Florida State Rep. Michele Rayner. The legislation is called the Parental Rights in Education but it’s been dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. President Biden, on the other hand, simply called it a “hateful bill” earlier this week. “If the states won’t be the adults in the room and protect our children, we need the federal government to do what they need to do,” State Rep. Rayner adds.Feb. 12, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Tucker Carlson guest says ‘CNN is gay’ in angry segment championing Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

A Tucker Carlson Tonight guest has been condemned for “shameful” remarks about LGBT+ campaigners after he described opponents of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill as “wacky”. Chadwick Moore, a gay man who five years ago “came out as a conservative”, told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that “wacky gay activists” and “gay media like CNN” were wrong to oppose Florida’s bill.The bill, which has been supported by Republican governor Ron DeSantis, would ban schools and teachers from discussing “sexual orientation or gender identity” with primary school students. LGBT+ campaigners and the White House have both condemned the bill,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
WMBF

Florida Senate committee approves ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

(NBC) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced his support for a bill that would prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the state’s primary schools. Asked by reporters at a Miami event Monday, he said it was “entirely inappropriate” for teachers to be having conversations with students about gender identity, citing instances of them telling children, “Don’t worry, don’t pick your gender yet,” and also “hiding” classroom lessons from parents.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

'Don’t Say Gay Bill' crosses first hurdles to becoming law

Florida House Bill 1557 and Senate Bill 1834 are making national headlines. The bills are more commonly being known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”. ​On the surface, they’re education bills. Inside, a passage with 31 words are grabbing all the attention, essentially saying discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity cannot be encouraged by a school system.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

What’s Actually in Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

What’s Actually in Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. Bottom Line: Question for you. How many times have you heard news outlets report on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill? How many times have you actually heard it referred to by its real name? The answer to that question alone and the likelihood that you almost certainly don’t know that the actual name of the legislation is Parental Rights in Education, speaks to just how propagandized you’ve been. We all know that in the battle over public opinion what’s in a name matters considerably. For that reason, any news outlet which isn’t reporting the legislation by its actual name, in lieu of “don’t say gay”, a non-name assigned by activists – is engaged in non-objective propaganda. But given that you likely haven’t heard the name of the legislation until now, the odds that you’ve been accurately told what’s in it are nil as well. So, let’s get to it. It’s not hard, there are actually only four pages to the proposed legislation.
FLORIDA STATE
wusf.org

LGBTQ authors and advocates say Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill could hurt teens

Right now there is no more contested issue than curriculum in public schools. School districts across Florida — and the country — have received attention for pulling LGBTQ books out of their libraries or placing them under review. And the battle over regulating conversations in schools continues in the Florida Legislature, where what’s referred to as the “don’t say gay” bill is being debated.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy