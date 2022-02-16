Japan’s Kirin to sell China joint venture to investment fund

Beijing on Monday denied Australian allegations that a Chinese naval vessel shone a laser at one of the country's surveillance aircraft in an incident that Prime Minister Scott Morrison termed an "act of intimidation". A Chinese ship sailing off Australia's northern coast last week illuminated the plane, Canberra's defence department said Sunday, adding that the act had "the potential to endanger lives." However, Beijing said the laser accusation was "not true" and defended the Chinese ship's movements as "normal navigation ... in line with relevant international law." "We urge Australia to respect the legitimate rights of Chinese ships in relevant sea areas in accordance with international law and stop spreading false information related to China," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine press briefing.

CHINA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO