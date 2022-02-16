ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan’s Kirin to sell China joint venture to investment fund

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Kirin is selling its China joint venture to an investment fund, shortly after the Japanese beer and beverage...

KX News

Legacy Fund invested in blacklisted China oil giant

KX News reported last week that the State Investment Board (SIB) has liquidated a Legacy Fund investment in Alibaba, the controversial Chinese company, and the largest fiscal year 2020-21 foreign holding in our $8 billion Legacy Fund. According to out-of-state consultant José Morales of Axiom Investors, Alibaba was illegally collecting consumer data, and the People’s […]
ECONOMY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Japan's Kirin to withdraw from its Myanmar brewery venture

BANGKOK – Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings said Monday it has decided to withdraw from its joint venture in Myanmar. Kirin, owner of the San Miguel, Fat Tire and Lion brands, said its board made the decision to “urgently terminate” the partnership with Myanma Economic Holdings Plc, a military-affiliated company, after finding it would be difficult to quickly end the venture in the way Kirin wanted to.
ECONOMY
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China denies Australia's ship laser 'intimidation' claim

Beijing on Monday denied Australian allegations that a Chinese naval vessel shone a laser at one of the country's surveillance aircraft in an incident that Prime Minister Scott Morrison termed an "act of intimidation". A Chinese ship sailing off Australia's northern coast last week illuminated the plane, Canberra's defence department said Sunday, adding that the act had "the potential to endanger lives." However, Beijing said the laser accusation was "not true" and defended the Chinese ship's movements as "normal navigation ... in line with relevant international law." "We urge Australia to respect the legitimate rights of Chinese ships in relevant sea areas in accordance with international law and stop spreading false information related to China," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine press briefing.
CHINA
Reuters

Beijing places sanctions on U.S. arms companies Lockheed and Raytheon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has placed U.S. companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp under sanctions over U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. The sanctions are countermeasures against the two companies over a $100 million Feb. 7 arms sale that “undermined China’s security interests, seriously undermined China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website. The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website that...
ECONOMY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World shares mixed as investors eye Ukraine, inflation

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were mixed Monday as investors watched for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine’s northern border. U.S. markets will be closed for a holiday but futures were higher. Shares...
WORLD
AFP

Sri Lanka completes return of illegal waste to Britain

Sri Lanka shipped out to Britain on Monday the last of several hundred containers filled with thousands of tonnes of illegally imported waste, officials said. Several Asian countries have in recent years been pushing back against an onslaught of refuse from wealthier nations and have started turning back unwanted shipments. The waste from Britain arrived in Sri Lanka between 2017 and 2019 and was listed as "used mattresses, carpets and rugs". But in reality it also contained biowaste from hospitals including body parts from mortuaries, according to customs officials.
WORLD
Apple Insider

Foxconn plans $118M investment into Indian semiconductor joint venture

Apple iPhone assembly partner Foxconn is working with Vedanta to produce semiconductors, a move that could help ease the global chip shortage by boosting production in India. In a deal announced on Monday, the Taiwanese Foxconn said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vedanta, an oil-to-metals group, to produce semiconductors. The initiative will create a joint venture company, which would be a "significant boost to domestic manufacturing of electronics in India."
BUSINESS

