ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

ATHLETES ON: Best things they've eaten in the Olympic bubble

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3OBw_0eFnCSkT00

Avocado ice cream and Chinese hot pot are some of the best foods athletes say they've eaten at the Beijing Olympics. Some were also eyeing the KFC — but holding until after competition to indulge.

Despite the varied menu at the Olympic Village, the options for athletes are radically more limited this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. To prevent any potential spread of the virus, athletes and all other Olympic participants can only move between designated venues.

That means they can't venture out of the Olympic “bubble” to sample the local fare.

Here's what some athletes are eating.

___

NAMES: Adrian Diaz and Olivia Smart

SPORT: Ice dancing

COUNTRY: Spain

A favorite cited by many athletes is the hot pot, a popular Chinese dish that lets people pick from a variety of raw ingredients like meat, seafood and vegetables to add to a boiling, seasoned pot of broth.

Spanish ice dancing pair Adrian Diaz and Olivia Smart say they've been eating it every day at the dining hall.

“I’ve never had hot pot before and it’s one the main dinner things here," Smart says. “That’s a new discovery for me.""

They have a strategy for deciding which of the many flavorings to pick: “You just take the sauce the person in front you has taken,” Smart says.

___

NAME: Tom Kuhnhackl

SPORT: Ice hockey

COUNTRY: Germany

Aside from the dumplings, noodles and hot pot, German ice hockey player Tom Kuhnhackl says he's been indulging his sweet tooth.

“I’m a huge dessert guy. I tried all the desserts,” he says. “All kinds of cakes, all kinds of cookies. They were pretty dynamite.”

Red velvet cake, green tea cake and avocado ice cream are some of the sweets he's tried.

___

NAME: Nicole Schott

SPORT: Figure skating

COUNTRY: Germany

German figure skater Nicole Schott says her go-to foods in the Olympic Village are the vanilla ice cream and the white rice.

“I like that it’s different from all of our European rice,” she says. “That’s actually what I eat every single day.”

It might sound plain, but she says she noticed others are enjoying it too. She also brought foods from home including dark bread, porridge and muesli.

___

NAMES: Filip Taschler and Natalie Taschlerova

SPORT: Ice dancing

COUNTRY: Czech Republic

Being gluten- and lactose-free has limited the options for Czech ice dancer Filip Taschler. At home, for example, he opts for almond or coconut milk. But he says there's only dairy and soy milk in the Olympic Village.

The experience has taught him that he should bring along more snacks along with him when traveling for competitions, he says.

Otherwise, he says the food has been good. He likes the dragon fruit and melon, which he says is sweeter than in the Czech Republic. And though he doesn’t eat dairy, he and partner Natalie Taschlerova have heard the ice cream is good.

“The Italians, they said that it’s pretty good," he says. “So it means a lot.”

___

NAMES: Jean-Luc Baker and Kaitlin Hawayek

SPORT: Ice dancing

COUNTRY: United States

To make overnight oat during the Olympics, U.S. ice dancer Kaitlin Hawayek packed ingredients including chia seeds, almond milk and protein powder.

“I like the consistency of knowing that I had my own food that I would have back home,” she says.

After competition, she says she’s excited to sample more foods in the Olympic Village. She liked the hot pot.

“I’ve never tried hot pot before, but everyone convinced me to,” Hawayek says.

Partner Jean-Luc Baker says he might get more adventurous with the many sauces. “Going into competition, you want to make sure that everything’s kind of running as smoothly and normal as possible,” he says.

___

NAME: Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis

SPORT: Ice dancing

COUNTRY: Finland

Finnish ice dancing partners Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis say they're ready to indulge after finishing their free skate performance.

“Competition is over for us," Versluis says. “It’s time for some KFC.”

When they arrived in Beijing, Versluis says they were given Pizza Hut while waiting for negative test results to clear them to move about. But he says they’ve been waiting to eat at the KFC, which he tried once long ago.

They say the Olympic Village has no McDonald’s, which has been a presence at past Games.

___

Previously:

—ATHLETES ON: Killing time when not competing

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
POPSUGAR

Chinese Figure Skating Pair Break a World Record at the Winter Games

The pairs short program at the Winter Olympics was dominated by figure skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China. After falling half a point short of gold in Pyeongchang, the duo set the bar high in Beijing with a score of 84.41 — officially breaking the world record of 82.83, which was set by the pair in the teams event on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Dairy#Chinese#Spanish#Germany German#European
NBC Sports

‘Chills': Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier Finish Olympics With Stunning Skate

Illinois skater Alexa Knierim and her partner Brandon Frazier finished their Winter Olympics with an incredible performance in the figure skating pairs event that announcer Tara Lipinski said gave her “chills.”. Knierim and Frazier, skating to Coldplay’s “Fix You,” quickly rose to the top of the pack with only...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Trusova, who landed five quads but won silver: ‘I hate this sport’

BEIJING (AP) — The gold medalist said she felt empty. The silver medalist pledged never to skate again. The favorite left in tears without saying a word. After one of the most dramatic nights in their sport’s history, Russia’s trio of teenage figure skating stars each enter an uncertain future.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Wild Wipeouts From Beijing Winter Olympics ... Put Some Ice On That!

The action from the 2022 Winter Olympics XXIV in Beijing, China hasn't been all gold medals and stacked podiums ... athletes traveled the globe to leave it all out on the frozen grounds of competition ... which of course includes some pretty crazy crashes. Put your day on ice while...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Watch Team USA Figure Skaters Explain What They'd Say to Kamila Valieva

For the U.S. women’s figure skaters who competed against Kamila Valieva on Thursday, actions speak louder than words. Even when it comes to what they would say to the 15-year-old Russian skater following her stunning collapse from first to fourth in the event amid a doping scandal. “Probably give...
SPORTS
Billboard

Alexandra Trusova Skates to Stooges & Florence + the Machine, Almost Refuses to Take Olympic Podium In True Punk Fashion

We’ve seen performances set to everything from Star Wars to Janet Jackson to Daft Punk at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but the women’s free skate competition was treated to an unexpectedly punk needle drop during the Thursday (Feb. 17) night broadcast on NBC. Seventeen-year-old Alexandra Trusova, competing as part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), nabbed a silver medal skating to the Stooges’ proto-punk classic “I Wanna Be Your Dog” via the John McCrea cover that cropped up in Disney’s 2021 film Cruella.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SELF

Timothy LeDuc Is the First Openly Nonbinary Winter Olympian—And They Want to Change Figure Skating’s Narrative

The 2022 Winter Games in Beijing marked the first Olympic appearance for figure skater Timothy LeDuc, but when they hit the ice for the pairs skating program on February 18, they ushered in a first for the entire Olympics: LeDuc became the first openly nonbinary athlete to compete at a Winter Games, according to NBC Olympics. This comes six months after Canadian soccer star Quinn became the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Summer Games in Tokyo.
SOCIETY
Financial World

Bach: "Troubled by Kamila Valieva's Condition"

Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, spoke about the Russian Kamila Valieva, who fell several times in the final of figure skating. The Arbitration Court of Sport ruled that Valieva could continue to compete, but she did not clear her of doping. The positive result was revealed only at the...
SPORTS
Slate

The Olympic Pairs Short Program Was One of the Most Thrilling Figure Skating Events I Can Remember

For years, I have been telling people that pairs is the most exciting and most difficult discipline in figure skating. I must admit, I am severely biased here. For most of my figure skating career, I competed in pairs with my younger sister, and I have a bit of a chip on my shoulder that pairs skating has always been ignored. Perhaps that’s been because, in the United States, pairs has been our weakest discipline; the U.S. has never won gold in the event, and our last Olympic medal of any color was a bronze in 1988. It is sometimes hard to find TV coverage of international pairs events, with networks preferring to air the women’s and men’s disciplines instead. But at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, pairs is finally getting its moment to shine. This year, pairs is the final figure skating event to compete, a complete switch from the way things usually go. In fact, until these Games, pairs has been the first of the four disciplines to conclude at every Olympics since 1976. Each cycle, I felt like they were just trying to get us out of the way so they could get to the events people really cared about. But this year, it’s the pairs who are the headliners.
SPORTS
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

513K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy