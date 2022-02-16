ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Microsoft's Actual P/E And Why It Is Only About 24x

By Envision Research
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how much you love Microsoft, at 31+ P/E, you may find its valuation off-putting. The commonly quoted P/E of 31+ for Microsoft (MSFT) is based on the accounting earnings, which do not reflect its true economic earning power. And in this case, the accounting earnings dramatically underestimate its true...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

9 No-Brainer Dividend Blue-Chips For A Rich Retirement

The 2022 correction is frustrating many investors who have been spoiled by years of Buffett-like returns with almost no volatility. It's been a frustrating start to the year for investors who have been spoiled by three amazing years for stocks. However, falling stock prices aren't a curse; they are a...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Greenwald
Seekingalpha.com

Alteryx trades high on reporting record Q4 ARR, strong outlook

Alteryx (AYX +9.4%) trades high after its Q4 earnings and revenue (+8% Y/Y) beat estimates led by the largest increase in net new ARR; the company ended the quarter with $638M (+30% Y/Y). Q4 reported 7,936 customers, a 12% Y/Y increase with 247 net new customers added in Q4. It...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Buy 7% Yielding Altria Today And Retire Rich Tomorrow

2022 is a rough year for investors, but it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. Ultra high-quality value is Wall Street's new darling. If you need a reminder that it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market here it is. Since...
STOCKS
Amazon Maven

Why Amazon Stock Beat The S&P 500 and Nasdaq On Monday

On February 7, Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report gained a modest 0.2% and ended the session trading at $3,159. The returns were better than those of the S&P 500, down 0.3%, and its more relevant benchmark Nasdaq 100, down a sharper 0.8%. Today, the Amazon Maven looks...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Msft#Activision Blizzard#Eps#Fcf#Oe
Seekingalpha.com

February's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With 4.21%-Plus Yields

We're looking at a screening of dividend stocks that could be worthwhile for further exploration. Dividend growth stocks aren't always the most exciting investments out there. They often times aren't grabbing the headlines. They aren't the stocks running up hundreds of percentages in a year. In fact, they are often some of the least exciting stocks. And that's precisely their strongest selling point. With such a vast world of dividend growth stocks available out there, it is important to screen through to see if there are any worthwhile investments to explore.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Iridium up 3% as Raymond James boosts to Strong Buy, citing increased buybacks

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has gained 3.1% and tagged its highest point in a month after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, where the firm calls out not only solid earnings but also the ramp-up of stock repurchases. After a light third-quarter on that front - just $3 million...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Outperforming The S&P 500 By Trading The Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 2/19/2022

This portfolio strategy uses the quarterly 13F filings to extract 50 consensus stocks from 40 large hedge funds that have more than $3.5 billion Assets Under Management. Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Leggett & Platt: An Overlooked 4.5% Yielding Dividend King

Leggett & Platt is a diversified multinational manufacturer that is down 50% from its 52-week high. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Justin Purohit as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Google
Seekingalpha.com

DoorDash soars in relief rally following earnings topper

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) soared after reporting Q4 revenue ahead of the consensus expectation. Orders rose 35% during the quarter to 369M and the marketplace gross order value was 36% higher to $11.16B. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $47M vs. $94M a year ago. Contribution profit was $291M vs. $230M a year...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Roblox Growth Hits A Wall

Company misses key bookings estimate for Q4. After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter results from online entertainment platform Roblox (RBLX). The company was a big beneficiary of the pandemic, and is looking to continue growth as investors place their bets on the metaverse. Unfortunately for investors, the company is hitting a growth wall that I previously detailed was coming, and the negative news is helping to continue the recent fall we've seen in shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Ingles Markets: 31% EPS Growth, 10.9x P/E

December Quarter +31% YoY EPS, +17% net sales. Ingles Markets (IMKTA) had a robust fiscal first quarter with EPS up 31% YoY. This led the company stock price to go up by 4% on the announcement. Net sales for the company grew by 16.9% YoY and gross profit was up 11.5% YoY. Lower gasoline gross margins impacted the overall company performance. Operating expenses increased by 9.2% YoY, slower than revenue growth, which contributed to an improvement in profitability. Lower interest expenses, down by 15.6% YoY, also helped boost net income. Overall, net income was up 23.0% YoY to $66mn. Stay at home measures due to new COVID variants like Omicron has benefitted retail grocery sales in general.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Avoid Goldman Sachs When It Has A Low P/E

A counterintuitive idea, avoiding Goldman Sachs when a low P/E exists, works out better than you might expect. I mentioned Goldman Sachs (GS), one of the largest brokerages and banks in America, as a company with a weakening chart pattern last month here. All told, momentum indications continue to lag and deteriorate in February. Another worry for bulls to contemplate, selling or avoiding the name when it has a super-low trailing P/E of 6x like today is often the correct course of action.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

USANA: 15x P/E, 14% Net Cash, Stock Repurchases

4Q results were below expectations. USANA (USNA) develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. They operate in 15 of the top 20 markets for direct sales. USANA is a direct-selling company, with sales in 24 countries, with a specific focus on China as well as other Asian markets. We think China is an attractive market, with USANA increasingly moving toward it over time. Furthermore, what increases USANA's viability is that its drugs are recognized by the FDA, which leads to more trustworthiness amongst its users. In terms of financials, the company has attractive valuations.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Here’s Why Bitcoin Will Only Keep Climbing in 2022

Bitcoin has continued to rebound following another crypto crash. But with the flagship crypto still nearly 40 percent below its peak, many investors want to know its price prediction. Is it worth buying the dip?. Article continues below advertisement. Cryptocurrencies fell across the board in Jan. 2022. The selloff was...
CURRENCIES
makeuseof.com

Everything You Need to Know About Microsoft Word's Safe Mode in Windows

Microsoft Word files often crash or become corrupt, impeding our workflow. Some of them may be automatically recovered, but others give up. This could cause a great deal of trouble, especially if the files are due soon and are vital to the project. It is still possible to access these corrupted files by running Microsoft Word in safe mode.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy