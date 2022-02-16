ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Clark praises Jags' hiring of Doug Pederson

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rp9A8_0eFn6us800

While the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offseason hasn’t been perfect, there have been a lot of positives for fans to enjoy. One of them is the fact that the Jags landed a former Super Bowl-winning coach and offensive guru in Doug Pederson to pair with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

However, the fans aren’t the only ones excited about the hire as the journalism community is buzzing about it, too. That includes ESPN analysts Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark, both of whom believe that Pederson is a great fit for Lawrence and the Jags.

“Absolutely [Pederson is the right gut for Lawrence],” Orlovsky said. “Not only is Doug Pederson the right guy for Trevor Lawrence, he’s also a coach that won a Super Bowl with a backup quarterback. You know how hard it is to win a Super Bowl with a starter? So, that tells you the type of coach he is.

“I think this – it’s not only what he did well when he had Carson Wentz in his second season (with the Eagles) playing at MVP-level football, super talented young player. It’s also what did he learn from that last year with Carson Wentz? I’m not saying it was all just the player or the coach. But the coach had some impact on taking Carson Wentz from being an MVP to the worst quarterback in football two seasons ago.

What did he learn from that, that he can take and apply to this development of Trevor Lawrence – again, a highly talented, high draft pick at the quarterback position.”

Orlovsky is right, and more importantly, Pederson took a whole year off to evaluate the lesson’s learned from his time with Wentz and could come out a better coach than before. When adding in the fact that it’s been said that Pederson wants to be even closer with his quarterbacks than before, it appears Lawrence has a coach who can get way more out of him than Urban Meyer.

Another important factor that could help make Lawrence’s relationship with Pederson go smoother than his time with Wentz is Lawrence’s mental makeup. There were times last season where we saw the rookie bounce back from rough patches in the season, and a prime example is the poise he came into the season finale with in the Jags’ impressive win against the Indianapolis Colts.

As for Clark, he called the addition of Pederson a “slam dunk.”

“This is a slam dunk,” Clark said. “When you’re a guy that has the success that Doug Pederson has had and you’re supposed to be a head coach in the NFL, and now you go to Jacksonville and you pair him with one of the elite talents at the quarterback position that we’ve seen in years, and you expect that to be a good marriage.

“I think the other thing that’s missed when Trevor Lawrence talks about playing the position is also the handling of the position. The way that you deal with quarterbacks is different than how you deal with anybody else on the team. And I think Trevor Lawrence understands that and he knows he didn’t get that from a guy like Urban Meyer.”

H/T, both quotes were transcribed by Clemson Insider.

Not only is the addition of Pederson huge for Lawrence, but the people he’s putting around the young quarterback also has made fans optimistic.

Last week Pederson hired Mike McCoy, who has coached Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers, to the staff to be the team’s quarterbacks coach. He also was able to hire Jim Bob Cooter to be the passing game coordinator, who spent multiple years coaching Matthew Stafford, as well as coordinator Press Taylor, who helped develop Wentz at the peak of his career.

As for the defense, Pederson has added several former players to coach that side of the ball. That includes a former Philadelphia teammate and co-worker (as a coach) Mike Caldwell, who has coached some of the top linebackers in football between Devin White and Lavonte David. He’s also been able to bring in a well-respected name in Brentson Buckner to coach the defensive line, too.

While it’s unknown how well the staff will mesh with the roster, this staff has a somewhat different feel to it than the last, and that’s because many assistants can speak from an experience perspective. That’s something alone that could help make the Jags a much more improved team after a 2021 season where many coaching flaws were exposed.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Ryan Clark on Steelers QB Mason Rudolph: 'It's not good'

NFL teams with aging or exiting quarterbacks tend to produce fantasies of the backup QB potentially becoming the next Aaron Rodgers. Whether it was Jimmy Garoppolo for a brief stint in New England, or backup-at-best Davis Webb shadowing Eli Manning in New York, the next guy up always presents the hope of becoming just as good, or better, compared to their predecessor.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Trevor Lawrence
NBC Sports

Doug Pederson on Trevor Lawrence: It’s going to be a really good dynamic

Now that Doug Pederson has hired his first staff as the Jaguars’ head coach, it’s clear who will be in charge of furthering quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s development. Pederson himself is a former quarterback, giving him a leg up on relating to the 2021 No. 1 overall pick. Pederson also brought in Press Taylor as offensive coordinator, Jim Bob Cooter as passing game coordinator, and Mike McCoy as quarterback coach — providing Lawrence with significant experience to train him up.
NFL
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Super Bowl#Eagles#Mvp
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
FanSided

WEEI has wild take on Patriots trading Mac Jones for star QB

Look, it’s always about perspective, but when someone suggests the New England Patriots trade Mac Jones after an incredibly promising rookie season, the take needs to be dissected a bit deeper. Leave it to WEEI to drop this hot soup on our lap, but former Patriots tight end Jermaine...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

A Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo looks set to be the quarterback that everyone will have their eyes on during the offseason. Garoppolo is probably going to be traded as the San Francisco 49ers look poised to hand the keys over to Trey Lance. Lance was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and is seen as the team’s franchise quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

80K+
Followers
125K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy