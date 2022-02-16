ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan's Kirin to sell China joint venture to investment fund

By YURI KAGEYAMA
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyZPH_0eFn6ZWz00
Japan Kirin China FILE - A man walks near an advertisement of a Kirin brand beer in Tokyo on Aug. 25, 2020. Kirin is selling its China soft drinks joint venture to an investment fund, the Japanese beer and beverage maker said Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File) (Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO — (AP) — Kirin is selling its China soft drinks joint venture to an investment fund, the Japanese beer and beverage maker said Wednesday.

The move comes shortly after Kirin decided to pull out of a joint venture brewery in Myanmar.

The sale to Plateau Consumer, a Chinese fund, for 115 billion yen ($994 million) covers Kirin’s entire 40% stake in China Resources Kirin Beverages, Tokyo-based Kirin said in a statement.

The joint venture, established in 2011, had been expanding its business in China, making bottled water and bottled tea, according to Kirin Holdings Co.

Kirin said the move was part of its recent decision to review its investment portfolio, including foreign operations, under a management plan that runs through 2024.

The plan has the company focusing on certain areas, including pharmaceuticals and health science as well as food and beverages.

More recently, Kirin has been trying to streamline its sprawling operations to focus on projects like developing drugs for diseases that have no existing treatments, and working on what Kirin calls LC-Plasma to offer health products that help maintain immune systems.

Kirin is among Japan’s top beer brands, but beer companies here have in recent decades expanded into other kinds of beverages. It still has various global operations, including Four Roses Distillery in the U.S. and San Miguel Brewery in the Philippines.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Japan's Kirin to withdraw from its Myanmar brewery venture

BANGKOK — (AP) — Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings said Monday it has decided to withdraw from its joint venture in Myanmar. Kirin, owner of the San Miguel, Fat Tire and Lion brands, said its board made the decision to “urgently terminate” the partnership with Myanma Economic Holdings Plc, a military-affiliated company, after finding it would be difficult to quickly end the venture in the way Kirin wanted to.
ECONOMY
KX News

Legacy Fund invested in blacklisted China oil giant

KX News reported last week that the State Investment Board (SIB) has liquidated a Legacy Fund investment in Alibaba, the controversial Chinese company, and the largest fiscal year 2020-21 foreign holding in our $8 billion Legacy Fund. According to out-of-state consultant José Morales of Axiom Investors, Alibaba was illegally collecting consumer data, and the People’s […]
ECONOMY
WSOC Charlotte

Analysis: China's bubble Olympics kept reality at a distance

BEIJING — (AP) — They did it — that much seems obvious. But what, exactly, was the “it” that they did?. China pulled off a logistically adept Olympics with very few mechanical glitches — no small affair in the pandemic era. It made that happen primarily by creating what it called, in inimitable Chinese government style, a “closed-loop system” — the now-renowned Olympic “bubble” designed to corral anyone affiliated with the Olympics and, just as important, keep them from infecting the rest of the country.
SPORTS
Reuters

China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website. The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website that...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Fund#Ap#Japanese#Plateau Consumer#Chinese#Kirin Holdings Co#Lc Plasma#The Associated Press
Reuters

Beijing places sanctions on U.S. arms companies Lockheed and Raytheon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has placed U.S. companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp under sanctions over U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. The sanctions are countermeasures against the two companies over a $100 million Feb. 7 arms sale that “undermined China’s security interests, seriously undermined China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
AFP

China denies Australia's ship laser 'intimidation' claim

Beijing on Monday denied Australian allegations that a Chinese naval vessel shone a laser at one of the country's surveillance aircraft in an incident that Prime Minister Scott Morrison termed an "act of intimidation". A Chinese ship sailing off Australia's northern coast last week illuminated the plane, Canberra's defence department said Sunday, adding that the act had "the potential to endanger lives." However, Beijing said the laser accusation was "not true" and defended the Chinese ship's movements as "normal navigation ... in line with relevant international law." "We urge Australia to respect the legitimate rights of Chinese ships in relevant sea areas in accordance with international law and stop spreading false information related to China," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine press briefing.
CHINA
WSOC Charlotte

Asian shares mostly lower as investors eye Ukraine crisis

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday after a retreat on Wall Street, as investors watched for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine’s northern border. Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai...
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: As Olympics ebb, smartphone synchronicity

BEIJING — (AP) — The smartphones glowed. The irony echoed. As part of the closing ceremony Sunday night for the most locked-down and sequestered Olympics in human history, a carefully curated crowd packed — well, dotted, really — the famed Bird's Nest stadium as a warm and humanistic show unfolded.
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

BEIJING — (AP) — Warnings to use disposable "burner" phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve...
TECHNOLOGY
WSOC Charlotte

Investor pushes McDonald's to change the way it buys pork

CHICAGO — (AP) — An activist investor is trying to make McDonald's change the way it buys pork for its bacon cheeseburgers and sausage patties. Investor Carl Icahn has nominated two new candidates for McDonald's board of directors, the fast food chain confirmed Sunday. The issue Icahn wants...
CHICAGO, IL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
78K+
Followers
86K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy