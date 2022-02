A week after claiming its fifth consecutive district championship, Midland High’s wrestling team met its match in top-ranked and defending state champion Davison. The Chemics beat host Traverse City Central 65-18 in Wednesday’s team regional semifinal, then fell 72-12 to the Cardinals in the regional title match. Midland took an early 12-0 lead over Davison with a win by forfeit at 103 pounds and a win by pin by Austin Anderson at 112 pounds, but the Cardinals won out from there.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO