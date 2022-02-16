ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns get 6th straight victory, beating Clippers 103-96

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38720o_0eFn5T8000

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 26 points, Chris Paul added 17 points and 14 assists, and the All-Star duo led the Phoenix Suns to another win by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 103-96 on Tuesday night.

The Suns have won six straight games and 17 of their past 18 dating back to Jan. 11. They also pushed their NBA-best record to 47-10 with one game remaining before the All-Star break. Mikal Bridges added 19 points and nine rebounds — including a crucial 3-pointer in the final minute — while Deandre Ayton had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Clippers were coming off an impressive win against Golden State and put up a great fight against the Suns in a back-and-forth second half that kept the outcome uncertain until the final minute. Los Angeles fell to 29-31 for the season.

Marcus Morris Sr. led the Clippers with 23 points while Nicolas Batum had 18. Reggie Jackson had a tough shooting night, making just 7 of 26 shots from the field.

The Suns went on a 15-2 run midway late in the third quarter to turn a tie game into an 81-68 lead. Phoenix settled for an 81-72 advantage heading into the fourth.

But the Clippers responded quickly, boosted by a pair of 3-pointers from Luke Kennard. Los Angeles took its first lead of the fourth on Jackson's 17-foot jumper that made it 90-88 with 6:10 remaining.

As they've done in pretty much every fourth quarter this season, the Suns didn't flinch. Paul hit a 3-pointer, found Booker on a pass for an alley-oop slam, and then hit a difficult driving layup to help Phoenix jump ahead 99-95 with 2:20 left.

That was enough for the Suns, who got the final 3-pointer from Bridges and some stellar defensive stops in the final minutes to seal the win. The Clippers scored just one point in the final 2:53.

The Suns took a 53-47 lead into halftime. Booker led Phoenix with 13 points before the break while Ayton added eight points and eight rebounds. Morris — a former Suns player — had 14 points for the Clippers.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Kennard was questionable with left ankle soreness but played in the game. He finished with 11 points in 25 minutes. ... Zubac finished with his 15th double-double of the season.

Suns: Guards Cameron Payne (right wrist sprain) and Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain) didn't play. Payne has missed the last 11 games while Shamet has missed the past seven. ... F Torrey Craig and G Aaron Holiday both played their second game this season with the Suns after being acquired in separate trades at last week's trade deadling. Craig finished with seven rebounds while Holiday had three points and two assists. ... Hosted a sellout crowd at the Footprint Center for a 15th straight game.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host the Rockets on Thursday night.

Suns: Host the Rockets on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

NBA
