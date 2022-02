Hot on the heels of Android 12L Beta 3, Google has just announced our very first glimpse at Android 13. The first developer preview of this upcoming release is now available for intrepid, currently-supported Pixel-owners, but expect plenty of rough edges and issues if you take the plunge — and plenty of new features, according to Google. Highlights include a new photo picker, a new prompt for adding custom quick settings tiles, an expansion of Material You-themed app icons to support all apps, the per-app language settings we leaked before, and plenty of developer-facing goodies.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO