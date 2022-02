With so many stocks suffering from beaten-down valuations, finding options with high medium-term upside potential in today's market might feel a bit like looking for a needle in a haystack. But, it doesn't need to be. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 12, Fool contributors Rachel Warren and Jamie Louko discuss one such compelling stock for investors to put on their watch lists.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO