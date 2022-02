Multiple signs in the industry indicate that interest in cryptomining-specific GPUs is waning as mining profitability plummets. Nvidia reported that its revenue from crypto mining plunged 77% in the last quarter of the year, and now we're seeing signs that AMD-based cryptomining GPUs are also beginning to lose value. For instance, the Sapphire GPRO Radeon's price tag has fallen nearly 40% over the last month.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO