I vividly remember riding in the back seat as a middle schooler and observing my friends’ moms in their Chanel or Gucci sunglasses as they whipped us around L.A. like the 13-year-old diva bosses we were. I could tell the sunglasses were deliberate stylistic choices based on the way they would talk about them and carefully place them in bulletproof cases, but I had no idea what the hype was about. Now, as an adult, I totally get the allure of sunglasses, especially the pairs that fulfill a need that is more than purely functional. As my collection grows, the process of picking between the different pairs feels more like a calling because each of them embodies an entirely different personality. Maybe my favorite part of statement sunglasses is that they have an extremely high payoff in comparison with how low-maintenance they are, which I’m sure you know by now is one of the hallmarks of my style.

