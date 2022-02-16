Welcome to Your TikTok Recap: 7 Spring Trends Dominating My Feed RN

One major part of the job for a model is being able to sell clothing, which is exactly what Gigi Hadid is doing in her latest Instagram post—albeit unintentionally. The supermodel, who just walked for Khaite and Altuzarra during New York Fashion Week, posted a photo of herself on Monday posing outside of one of NYC's beloved magazine shops, gesturing toward her latest cover for V magazine. For the unveiling, she piled on the layers, wearing split-hem leggings with $150 Dr. Martens boots; not one but two coats, one of which has been worn by both Katie Holmes and Sienna Miller; and a sweater-vest that just so happens to be on sale. But while I admittedly already have most of the shoppable components of her look in my cart, the aforementioned outfit details aren't what I'm predicting a major Hadid-led sell-out of. That is a much simpler staple.

