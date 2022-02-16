ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Welcome to Your TikTok Recap: 7 Spring Trends Dominating My Feed RN

By Anna LaPlaca
 5 days ago
We're a little TikTok obsessed over here at Who What Wear, and honestly, we're not even trying to hide it. Given that we've dived into everything from the makeup trends we're inspired to try to the latest fashion aesthetic to emerge from our For You pages, scrolling through the app is...

WSB Radio

Out with the old, in with the new: TikTok wedding trends in 2022

NEW YORK — After two years of postponed and canceled weddings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, couples are making their way down the aisle again surrounded by their loved ones. And in 2022, which is set to be one of the biggest wedding years ever with nearly 2.5 million weddings forecasted, according to a report in the Wedding Report, Inc., couples are making sure their day is one they will remember forever.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
whowhatwear

Gigi Hadid Styled This $24 Tee in the Most Expensive-Looking Way

One major part of the job for a model is being able to sell clothing, which is exactly what Gigi Hadid is doing in her latest Instagram post—albeit unintentionally. The supermodel, who just walked for Khaite and Altuzarra during New York Fashion Week, posted a photo of herself on Monday posing outside of one of NYC's beloved magazine shops, gesturing toward her latest cover for V magazine. For the unveiling, she piled on the layers, wearing split-hem leggings with $150 Dr. Martens boots; not one but two coats, one of which has been worn by both Katie Holmes and Sienna Miller; and a sweater-vest that just so happens to be on sale. But while I admittedly already have most of the shoppable components of her look in my cart, the aforementioned outfit details aren't what I'm predicting a major Hadid-led sell-out of. That is a much simpler staple.
whowhatwear

These Are the 6 Haircuts French Girls Always Ask For

When it comes to French-girl hair, the philosophy remains consistent: The less you do, the better. French girls have a knack for making their hair work around their lifestyle (Another day of dry shampoo? Pas de problème! Overslept? Embrace the bedhead!) and exuding an effortless, undone aesthetic that never looks like they’ve tried too hard.
Indy100

Celebrities reminisce their different film roles in 'That's Not My Name' TikTok trend

Celebrities have made their own mark on the latest TikTok trend by taking a trip down memory lane to remember the different characters people recognise them in. Using the 2007 hit song "That's Not My Name" by British duo, The Ting Tings, the trend involves them giving a rundown of their Hollywood CV by listing all the various names/nicknames they've had in the different roles they have played throughout their careers.
Winston-Salem Journal

TikTok is embracing the limewash trend

If you love a vintage look and want to add instant patina to your home, limewash could be the wall treatment for you. These TikTok creators show you what the result looks like in different spaces.
Omaha.com

This trend is taking over from painted arches on TikTok

Home design trends come and go—but the most important thing is to fill your space with things that you love. Paint is one of the more affordable ways to completely change a room, and it allows you to try new trends without blowing your budget. Painted arches might be old news now that color blocking is taking off on TikTok.
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Just Shared 33 Pieces She'd Buy for Spring, and I'm Obsessed

In her newly minted role as creative director for Fwrd, Kendall Jenner is involved in curating her top picks of shopping items on-site. She recently shared her edit of must-have pieces to buy for spring, and you don't want to miss it. If you've ever wanted to dress like Jenner, this is a preview of the trends on her radar for the upcoming season before she starts wearing them and the exact pieces she's eyeing at the moment.
whowhatwear

I Suddenly Need Bella Hadid's Cute $110 Ring in Every Single Color

You may notice that we write about a lot of celebrity shoes, clothes, bags, and jeans, but what about jewelry? The fact is our favorite A-listers often wear luxury necklaces, rings, and bracelets that are way out of our price range, so their choices are anything but relatable. So when Bella Hadid stepped out wearing a ring with a reasonable price tag, I just knew I had to share.
whowhatwear

Hailey Bieber Wore the Cutest $40 Tank to the Super Bowl—and It's Still in Stock

Some people watch the Super Bowl for the football; others for the halftime show. But still, others may only be interested in what the celebrity attendees chose to wear to the big game, and that's where I step in. Yesterday, tons of A-listers were spotted at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, including Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, who sat together with Devin Booker and Justin Bieber.
WWD

Spring 2022 Trends: 10 Pieces to Update Your Wardrobe

Click here to read the full article. The message from designers for spring is all about getting dressed again in bright colors, plays on texture, new silhouettes and statement-making accessories. These themes are relevant as restrictions loosen across the globe, but dressing up isn’t about throwing out the baby with the bathwater — rather, the key is adding in a few thoughtful pieces to update an existing wardrobe.More from WWDPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Fendi RTW Spring 2022 Here, WWD highlights 10 easy pieces to inject newness into your look. 1. The Catsuit Is 2022 the year...
whowhatwear

The '90s Called: Megan Fox Is Making Bootcut Jeans With Heels a Thing Again

Despite many people's aversion to the style, the bootcut-jeans trend that dominated the denim world from the late '90s to the end of the '00s appears to be making a comeback, and it's Megan Fox who's leading the charge. While in Berlin with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for the presentation of their new movie Taurus at the Berlin International Film Festival on Sunday, the Jennifer's Body actress was seen sporting a pair of mid-wash, bootcut jeans styled with white pumps (what are bootcut jeans without pumps to go with them?), a brown tube top, and a leather shacket.
whowhatwear

The 27 Best Zara Items for Spring, According to Our Editors

Relatively speaking, there are few things we love more than a new season and a fresh Zara drop to go along with it. Zara has been uploading trendy and new spring items on what seems like a daily basis, and we've been paying close attention. In fact, it's one of the only things getting us through these final frigid days of winter. (Give us all the saturated colors and retro florals!)
whowhatwear

The It Colors to Know for Spring 2022, as Told by the Runways

Despite it snowing on the East Coast last week, great weather is starting to trickle in, and our attention is moving toward the next: spring. We've been sharing all the information you need on trends we predict will take over in the months to come, but it's finally time to talk about our favorite sartorial report—the It colors to know. While there were a variety of vibrant hues on the S/S 22 runways, we did take notes on the shades that stood out the most. We usually see more neutrals and muted tones in the winter, but spring is clearly all about saturated shades.
whowhatwear

I'd Define My Style as Relaxed—These Easy Items Are Perfect in My Eyes

As I live in New York City, it can be hard to relax. Whether it be the battle of bodies rushing in and out of the subway, the constant honking and sirens swarming the streets, or the nagging feeling that there's always something else to do, New Yorkers rarely can enjoy a minute of calm. While there are a plethora of options to aid in relaxation—Thai massages, waterfront walking paths, happy-hour steals—none of these are sustainable for everyday life.
whowhatwear

