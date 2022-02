NAPOLEON — Napoleon Area Schools Board of Education met Tuesday taking action on district technology upgrades and personnel items. The board approved by resolution a contract with Bluum (formerly Tierney Bros.) for purchase of technology equipment. The district needs certain technology equipment, including smart boards to facilitate remote learning for its students in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blumm proposed to provide the equipment for the junior/senior high school in an amount not to exceed $230,348. Federal grant funding will be used for this procurement.

NAPOLEON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO