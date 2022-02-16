Bishop Moore, Lake Minneola, Geneva play Friday in FHSAA girls soccer state semis

Bishop Moore twin sisters Amelia Miller (14) and Raelin Miller (9) helped the Hornets wrap up a Class 4A regional championship for the second year in a row on Tuesday. J.C. Carnahan/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Twin sisters Amelia Miller and Raelin Miller continue to make the most of their playing time together as sophomore midfielders on Bishop Moore’s girls soccer team.

On Tuesday, Amelia Miller’s goal in the final seconds of the first half sparked the Hornets (16-3-2) during a 5-0 win in the Class 4A Region 2 championship game vs. visiting Lakeland McKeel Academy (10-8-2).

The goal came after numerous missed scoring opportunities for Bishop Moore.

“Gabby [Garcia] gave a great pass and I just took the shot,’ Amelia Miller said. “I think the stress and pressure of playing in a region final game got to us early, but putting one in the back of the net gave us hope.”

The Hornets, the No. 1 team in FHSAA 4A power rankings, host No. 8 ranked Santa Rosa South Walton (11-5-0) in the state semifinals Friday at 7 p.m. Admission is $9.

“It lifted us up,” Raelin Miller said of the goal. “We were more fired up and we wanted to go get another one. That was the goal to really set us apart.”

Junior Victoria Pou and sophomore Katsi Bengoa each added goals inside the opening four minutes of the second half. Juniors Madison Gellner and Anna Busbee scored late as the Hornets extended their unbeaten streak to 10 games in a row.

Bishop Moore is one of three Orlando area girls teams in FHSAA state semifinals. Friday winners advance to championship games Feb. 23-26 at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand.

Lake Minneola (13-4-1) will play in a state semi for the first time at Cape Coral Mariner (20-3-0), which ranks No. 2 in 5A. The Hawks defeated Spring Hill Springstead (18-5-0) on penalty kicks, 4-1, in a region final after ending overtime in a 2-2 tie.

The Geneva School (12-4-0) got goals from junior Taylor Kish and freshman Ella Petersen during a 2-1 region final win at home against Circle Christian (12-6-1). The Knights travel to St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep (14-3-0), the No. 2 ranked team in 2A.

Lake Brantley (14-3-1) fell into an early two-goal deficit before losing 4-2 vs. St. Johns Creekside (17-3-1) in 7A Region 1. Madison Jones and Reese Garcia Roman scored goals for the Patriots, who were playing in a regional final for the first time since 2002.

Bishop Moore, state runner-up in 2016, is playing in a state semifinal for the second consecutive season and fourth time since 2015. The Hornets lost on penalty kicks in 2021 against eventual champion Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.

This year’s team is hoping to make up for that setback.

“I’m glad to be back [in the semis], but this time we want to go to the state finals,” Raelin Miller said.

It would make for quite a celebration in front of the home crowd.

“We’ll never forget this,” she said while turning to Amelia. “This is a part of our life, and I’m glad we’re doing it together.”

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .