Apple announced Thursday that it intends to introduce some measures to make AirTags – devices that can attach to objects to track them down when not found – more secure, and limit the chances of them being used to spy on people’s movements without their knowledge: when Apple unveiled them last April, there were growing concerns about it, also thanks to some journalistic inquiries that had collected a series of testimonies on their illicit use.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO