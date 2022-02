In case you missed it (and I did the first time), “1883” creator Taylor Sheridan makes a cameo at the end of the latest episode. Now there was a lot happening in the recent episode, so if you didn’t catch it, you’re not alone. But in the fashion of Stan Lee in all his Marvel classics or M. Night Shyamalan in his thrillers, the Western writer/creator appears towards the later part of the episode.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO