Gary Jones

(CNN) — By agreeing in principle to a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden is reaching for a signature foreign policy win, but accepting massive political and strategic risks that could easily backfire. Biden's last-ditch, still-tentative and highly conditioned agreement to meet the Russian President came after...
(CNN) — A weeks-long blockade in the Canadian capital has led to almost 200 arrests and prolonged suffering for businesses caught in the middle of protests against Covid-19 mandates. Canadian authorities on Sunday froze the finances associated with certain individuals and companies believed to be involved in the ongoing...
One person was killed and five others were injured when an armed resident confronted protesters outside his home in Portland, Oregon, late Saturday. Police said some of the protesters were also armed, although they did not make clear whether gunfire erupted from both sides of the confrontation. "This incident started...
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
CORFU, Greece, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Firefighters battling for a third day a blaze on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy recovered on Sunday the body of a passenger listed as missing, Greek authorities said. It is the first reported fatality after rescuers managed to take at least 281...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said late Sunday. The development, announced in a statement by the Élysée Palace after Macron spoke to each leader...
