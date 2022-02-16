ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Wanda Nance

Times Daily
 5 days ago

FLORENCE — Mrs. Wanda Diane Nance, passed January 24, 2022. Public Viewing will be Wednesday...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Why a Putin summit would be a huge risk for Biden

(CNN) — By agreeing in principle to a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden is reaching for a signature foreign policy win, but accepting massive political and strategic risks that could easily backfire. Biden's last-ditch, still-tentative and highly conditioned agreement to meet the Russian President came after...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
Obituaries
City
Russellville, AL
Russellville, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
CBS News

Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
MILITARY
The Hill

US Olympic figure skaters' appeal for medals denied

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Viewing#Digital Subscription

Comments / 0

Community Policy