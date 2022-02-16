Ask the Medicare professional

It always amazes me how politicians twist words and lie about legislation. Case in point: Medicare. This year, Social Security recipients were given a 5.9 percent increase in their yearly benefits. Medicare Part B enrollees have their payments taken directly from their Social Security monthly checks. Part B percentage went up a whopping 14.5 percent. Deductibles are now $233 per year on top of the basic $170 per month grabbed out of your payment. That’s $2,273 for each person — double if you are a couple —and the tables go up very quickly if you have any additional income. This figure does not include Part D charges, which are extra. To add insult to injury, this Medicare premium becomes part of your income tax calculations and itemized deductions. Most taxpayers do not itemize and therefore get no additional tax benefit. Those who do deduct the premiums are subject to other tax ceilings. In other words, very rarely do any Medicare premium payments result in a tax-deductible expense.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO