New QX55 has promise

Now that major car manufacturers have accepted the fact that electric is the future, research and development into improving battery technology is in full swing. Some are working to improve the safety of EV batteries, while others are trying to improve overall range. Some are also focusing on improving charging times. At the end of the day, most companies are simply trying to make batteries more efficient, and one such company, C4V, has just come up with a solution that could change the EV battery game. Its alternative to lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, which are used in vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3, promises to be 50 percent more energy-dense, and that's big news indeed.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO