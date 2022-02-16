Expert Series: The Language of Health Equity: Expanding Providers’ Access and Delivery of Care Through Virtual Medical Interpretation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), this week awarded nearly $55 million to 29 HRSA-funded health centers to increase health care access and quality for underserved populations through virtual care such as telehealth, remote patient monitoring, digital patient tools, and health information technology platforms. This funding builds on over $7.3 billion in American Rescue Plan funding invested in community health centers over the past year to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19. “Virtual care has been a game-changer for patients, especially during the pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This funding will help health centers leverage the latest technology and innovations to expand access to quality primary care for underserved communities. [The] announcement reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing health equity and putting essential health care within reach for all Americans.”

