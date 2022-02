After missing revenue and earnings estimates, Kimball is down 4% on atypical volume. It was a mixed bag of news for Kimball International (KBAL) on February 3rd when they came out with earnings for their fiscal second quarter. Raw material and labor costs and continued logistical challenges in the supply chain disruptions pressured both sales and margins. On the bright side, KBAL ended the quarter with record backlog and management affirmed previous guidance for the fiscal 2022 year. The intent with this article is to parse out some of the finer points of these matters, ending with an updated valuation exercise.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO