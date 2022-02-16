ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympics-Curling-World champions Switzerland seal spot in women’s semi-finals

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Switzerland became the first team to secure a place in the women’s curling semi-finals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday while Canada continued their playoff push with a crucial win over the United States. World champions Switzerland saw off South Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ 8-4...

