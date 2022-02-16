ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, AL

Hubert McCullar

Times Daily
 5 days ago

HAMILTON — Hubert McCullar, 92, died February 12, 2022. Visitation will be today, 6...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Why a Putin summit would be a huge risk for Biden

(CNN) — By agreeing in principle to a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden is reaching for a signature foreign policy win, but accepting massive political and strategic risks that could easily backfire. Biden's last-ditch, still-tentative and highly conditioned agreement to meet the Russian President came after...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

One killed, five injured in shooting during Portland, Oregon, protest

One person was killed and five others were injured when an armed resident confronted protesters outside his home in Portland, Oregon, late Saturday. Police said some of the protesters were also armed, although they did not make clear whether gunfire erupted from both sides of the confrontation. "This incident started...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton, AL
Obituaries
County
Marion County, AL
City
Hamilton, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
CBS News

Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
MILITARY
The Hill

US Olympic figure skaters' appeal for medals denied

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Funeral Service#Digital Subscription

Comments / 0

Community Policy