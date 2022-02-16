ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb’s free throw lifts R.A. Hubbard to upset win over Belgreen

By Caleb Suggs Sports Writer
 5 days ago
BELGREEN — Cookie Cobb couldn’t believe it.

After Belgreen missed the go-ahead shot with just a few seconds to go, R.A. Hubbard's Cobb grabbed the rebound looking to take a few steps before heaving a desperation shot to potentially avoid overtime.

What happened next was almost unbelievable.

Before taking his shot, Cobb was fouled with 0.8 seconds to go, giving the senior one free-throw attempt to seal the win for his team.

He didn’t miss.

“I just couldn’t believe man I just couldn’t believe it,” Cobb said. “it was my time to shine.”

R.A. Hubbard went on the road Tuesday night and upset Belgreen 38-37. The win, which came against last year’s 1A state runner up, catapulted the Chiefs into the Northwest Regional tournament for the first time since 2018.

“These kids have just bought in. They’re all in and they believe in the process,” said R.A. Hubbard’s first year coach Chris Lewis. “Tonight was just another step, and it was tough. (Belgreen is) a good team, a great coached team, and this is a tough environment. But our kids weren’t going to be denied.”

The game couldn’t have started any worse for R.A. Hubbard. Belgreen raced to a 12-0 lead, and the Chiefs barely avoided being shut out in the first quarter.

“I told them before the game that we have to control the tempo, and in that first quarter we let them control it,” Lewis said. “Once we controlled it, started pushing the ball, the guys really settled down.”

Settled down they did.

After outscoring the Bulldogs 16-12 in the second quarter to cut the halftime deficit to 24-18, the Chiefs dominated the second half. Belgreen made just two field goals in the second half, managing to stay in the game only thanks to free throws.

Cobb led Hubbard with a game high 20 points, while Trey Kellogg added 12. Will Bonner led Belgreen with 18, 14 of which came from free throws.

“Cookie and Trey have made such great strides,” Lewis said. “It was awesome to see Cookie step up in such a crucial moment like he did.”

R.A. Hubbard will play Pickens County at Wallace State in the regional tournament on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 pm.

