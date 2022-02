Even though I’m not the biggest fan of chocolate, I will ALWAYS make an exception for fondue. Out of everyone in my family, I think I get the most excited when chocolate fondue is around. I’m always there, ready with my pyramid of rice krispies. Not even the strictest of diets can keep me away. It’s so rich and creamy! Valentine’s Day or not, make this for your friends and family and they’re sure to fall in love!

