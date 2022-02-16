ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casinos hit jackpot with best year ever

By WAYNE PARRY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's commercial casinos won $53 billion in 2021, their best year ever according to figures released Tuesday. The American Gaming Association, the gambling industry's national trade group, released year-end figures showing that in-person gambling continues to be the main source of revenue for the gambling industry, even as internet and sports...

