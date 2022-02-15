ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syrah Resources to expand Louisiana graphite processing facility

By Reuters
mining.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian industrial materials firm Syrah Resources will expand its Louisiana facility to process graphite used in electric vehicle batteries, U.S. state agency Louisiana Economic Development said on Tuesday. Syrah will add 180,000 square...

VIDALIA, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Syrah Resources CEO Shaun Verner announced Tuesday that the company is investing $176 million to expand its Syrah Technologies graphite processing facility in Vidalia, Louisiana, giving the state a supply-chain foothold in the rapidly expanding market for electric vehicle components produced in the United States.
