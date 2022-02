More languages, more letters, more puzzles, and more than just words. Wordle is still taking the world by storm, but while I was very enthusiastic about the word-guessing game a month ago, my interest has since waned. Once I’d figured out a system, it became a lot easier to solve any puzzle in four tries on average. I might have gotten it in three or five at some points, but that’s as suspenseful as the game got. After doing this repeatedly for several weeks, I wanted a different challenge, so I started looking for Wordle alternatives.

