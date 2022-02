In this video, I will be talking about Roblox's (NYSE:RBLX) Q4 earnings, why the stock crashed, and why you should see this as an opportunity. You can find the video below. Management reiterated its long-term goal of connecting 1 billion people. There's still a long way to go, but I can see this happening eventually. More and more big companies are turning to these platforms to advertise and engage with users. Recently, Nascar, Vans, Ralph Lauren, and Nike have partnered up with the platform.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO